1,894 Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $2,111,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.71.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.