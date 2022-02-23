182,574 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 182,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,944,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.24% of Timken at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

