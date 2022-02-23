1,661 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,212 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,862,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.02. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.61 and a 52 week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

