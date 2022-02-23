$134.68 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce sales of $134.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.30 million and the highest is $140.21 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $121.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $488.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.68 million to $493.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $557.91 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $607.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.
Several research firms have commented on ACAD. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.
Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,158. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19.
About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
