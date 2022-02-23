$134.68 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce sales of $134.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.30 million and the highest is $140.21 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $121.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $488.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.68 million to $493.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $557.91 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $607.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have commented on ACAD. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after acquiring an additional 761,973 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 750,420 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,158. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

