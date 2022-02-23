130,894 Shares in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 130,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.26% of Tivity Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TVTY stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.
Tivity Health Profile
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).
Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.