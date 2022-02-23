1,186 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA traded down $6.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.37. 67,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,619,627. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,513 shares of company stock valued at $76,116,761. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.