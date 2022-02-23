$11.15 Million in Sales Expected for Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ads-Tec Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $11.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ads-Tec Energy will report full year sales of $45.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $46.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $83.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.10 million to $85.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ads-Tec Energy.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ads-Tec Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ads-Tec Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Ads-Tec Energy in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ads-Tec Energy in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ads-Tec Energy in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ads-Tec Energy in the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

NASDAQ ADSE traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.29. 21,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,161. Ads-Tec Energy has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67.

About Ads-Tec Energy

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

