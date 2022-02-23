$108.45 Million in Sales Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post $108.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $36.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 195.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $384.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.53 million to $386.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 92,850 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 596,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,219. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

