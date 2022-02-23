-$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.08) and the highest is ($1.82). Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of ($1.95) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.88) EPS.

FUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 5.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after acquiring an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

FUN traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.19. 543,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,266. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

