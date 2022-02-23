$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Atmos Energy posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,763,000 after purchasing an additional 116,915 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $8,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after acquiring an additional 595,256 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.26. 1,190,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,507. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

