$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. Kemper reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kemper.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.
Shares of Kemper stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.16. 2,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,584. Kemper has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.27%.
In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,535. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 2,687.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,532 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,920,000 after purchasing an additional 838,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 67.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after acquiring an additional 533,964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kemper by 430.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 502,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,564,000 after acquiring an additional 408,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kemper by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,403,000 after acquiring an additional 343,647 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kemper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kemper (KMPR)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.