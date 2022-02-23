$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.35. NetApp reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $6.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.60. The company had a trading volume of 167,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,146. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.