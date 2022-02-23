$1.03 EPS Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) to announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Synovus Financial reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.
In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SNV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $54.40.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
