$1.03 EPS Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) to announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Synovus Financial reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.