$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWB shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $17.32 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $486.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $72,738.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18,395.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

