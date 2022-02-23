$0.37 EPS Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.17. 731,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,637. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.