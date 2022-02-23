$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.28. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,407. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

