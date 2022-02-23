-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.13). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

