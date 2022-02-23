$0.12 EPS Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. Franklin Street Properties reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:FSP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.78. 31,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $601.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.87.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

