$0.08 EPS Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.14. Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. 23,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,482. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 204,306 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 476,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 353.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 367,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 286,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

