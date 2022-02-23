$0.08 EPS Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Ceridian HCM reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,214. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.60 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $65.90 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,475 shares of company stock worth $54,153,378 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,015,000 after buying an additional 1,627,434 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 73.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after buying an additional 1,018,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 507.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,306,000 after purchasing an additional 966,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,911,000 after purchasing an additional 778,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,096,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

