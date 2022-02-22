Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,441 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

