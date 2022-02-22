Zevia PBC (ZVIA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Zevia PBC to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ZVIA opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.
About Zevia PBC
Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.
