ZEON Market Cap Hits $28.71 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. ZEON has a market cap of $28.71 million and approximately $678,449.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZEON has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

