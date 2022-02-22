Zacks Investment Research Lowers Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Hold

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.84. 525,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $437.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $121,716. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

