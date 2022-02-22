Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $180.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,791,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,016,000 after buying an additional 609,720 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Proto Labs by 338.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after buying an additional 328,112 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at about $18,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 92.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,934,000 after buying an additional 245,548 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Proto Labs by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 140,297 shares during the period.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

