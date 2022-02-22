Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). TransAct Technologies reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransAct Technologies.

TACT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other TransAct Technologies news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $116,164.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.96.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

