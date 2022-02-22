Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to post earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Comerica posted earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $4,399,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $3,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.07. 13,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

