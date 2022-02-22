Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce sales of $837.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $849.27 million and the lowest is $829.20 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $753.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.41. 919,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,226,000 after acquiring an additional 212,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,990 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after acquiring an additional 437,893 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

