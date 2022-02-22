Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.47 Million

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce sales of $837.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $849.27 million and the lowest is $829.20 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $753.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.41. 919,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,226,000 after acquiring an additional 212,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,990 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after acquiring an additional 437,893 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.