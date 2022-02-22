Zacks: Brokerages Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to post $104.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $77.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $273.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $281.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $467.84 million, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $549.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.61. 547,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 52,454 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 242,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

