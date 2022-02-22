Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advent Technologies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
NASDAQ:ADN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.03. 116,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,712. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43.
Advent Technologies Company Profile
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advent Technologies (ADN)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advent Technologies (ADN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.