Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advent Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 43,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Advent Technologies by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Advent Technologies by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.03. 116,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,712. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

