Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ earnings. Capricor Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capricor Therapeutics.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ CAPR opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 5.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.