Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ earnings. Capricor Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capricor Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 5.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

