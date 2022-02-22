Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) to Post $1.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) will report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

NYSE:BKH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 666,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.15. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth about $611,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 107.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,342,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

