Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Million

Brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to announce sales of $8.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.48 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $250.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $14.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $15.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $125.08 million, with estimates ranging from $78.93 million to $199.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,982. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 543,529 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

