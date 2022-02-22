Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Million

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to announce sales of $8.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.48 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $250.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $14.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $15.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $125.08 million, with estimates ranging from $78.93 million to $199.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,982. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 543,529 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.