Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.89. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.55%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.