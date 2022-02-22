Zacks: Analysts Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce sales of $56.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.70 million to $57.25 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $50.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $226.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $227.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $213.02 million, with estimates ranging from $200.58 million to $223.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $30,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 758,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 191,768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 48,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TVTX stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

