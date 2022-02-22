Zacks: Analysts Expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.65 Million

Equities analysts expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) to post sales of $41.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.96 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported sales of $33.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year sales of $140.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $140.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $189.57 million, with estimates ranging from $184.52 million to $198.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $713.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, Director Gregory Mrva purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

