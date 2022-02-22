Zacks: Analysts Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.93. Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,680. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

