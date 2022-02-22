Zacks: Analysts Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Announce $2.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $3.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $17.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $18.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $19.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.21 to $19.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGIH stock opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.58. LGI Homes has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

