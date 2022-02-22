Zacks: Analysts Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to report sales of $111.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.77 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $117.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $431.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.34 million to $442.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $508.73 million, with estimates ranging from $464.03 million to $592.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. 5,558,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,591,464. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

