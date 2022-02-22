Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.74 Billion

Brokerages predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report $32.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.30 billion to $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $32.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $134.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 billion to $136.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $136.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $140.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.91. 852,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,414,623. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $226.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

