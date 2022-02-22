Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.52. Stantec posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stantec.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $753,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,507,000 after purchasing an additional 289,560 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Stantec by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 105,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83. Stantec has a 12-month low of $37.57 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

