Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. ObsEva posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ObsEva.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OBSV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $98.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth $79,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

