Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Edesa Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edesa Biotech.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Edesa Biotech by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EDSA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.52. 93,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,721. Edesa Biotech has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

