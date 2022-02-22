Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.38 Million

Brokerages expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce sales of $41.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.08 million and the highest is $41.67 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $42.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $166.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $167.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $168.13 million, with estimates ranging from $167.31 million to $168.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.64. 196,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,297. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In related news, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,046,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 938,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 420,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 367,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 137,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.