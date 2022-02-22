YUMMY (YUMMY) Reaches One Day Volume of $167,518.00

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. YUMMY has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $167,518.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.82 or 0.06879438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,620.91 or 0.99856670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00046426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00050406 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

