Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Invests $1.41 Million in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.11% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 468,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,423,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,508,000 after purchasing an additional 463,433 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,835,000 after purchasing an additional 423,777 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,616,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,155,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 314,965 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.69. 55,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,191. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

