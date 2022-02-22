Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189,260 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 687.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 504,593 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,040,000 after buying an additional 209,815 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.