XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Down 6.1%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.31 and last traded at $35.57. 196,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,055,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in XPeng by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,998 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in XPeng by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,129 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in XPeng by 1,270.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in XPeng by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,228,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,989 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

