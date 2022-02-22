XMON Market Cap Hits $43.28 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. XMON has a market capitalization of $43.28 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $28,949.02 or 0.76498476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.05 or 0.06854846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,834.03 or 0.99977334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049951 BTC.

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

