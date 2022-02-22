Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $87.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 884,079 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,093,000 after purchasing an additional 929,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

